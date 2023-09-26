See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26:
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK - Free Report) : This company which develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and related products worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.82, compared with 25.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This energy integrated company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.
Pampa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75, compared with 39.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA - Free Report) : This company which provides construction and mining services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
North American Construction Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.29, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
