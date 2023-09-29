See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29:
ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
ING Groep has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.73, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailers company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
National Fuel Gas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.92, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
