Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29:

ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

ING Groep has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.73, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailers company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.92, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

