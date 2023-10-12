We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE - Free Report) : This crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.
The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO - Free Report) : This electric vehicle manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.
Renalytix Plc (RNLX - Free Report) : This AI-enabled diagnostic solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Riskified Ltd. (RSKD - Free Report) : This company that provides an e-commerce risk management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.