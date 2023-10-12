Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE - Free Report) : This crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO - Free Report) : This electric vehicle manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

Renalytix Plc (RNLX - Free Report) : This AI-enabled diagnostic solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD - Free Report) : This company that provides an e-commerce risk management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


