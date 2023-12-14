Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.3% over the last 60 days.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK - Free Report) : This joint preservation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. Price and Consensus

Anika Therapeutics Inc. Price and Consensus

Anika Therapeutics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anika Therapeutics Inc. Quote

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG - Free Report) : This online automotive marketplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarGurus, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarGurus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarGurus, Inc. Quote

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES - Free Report) : This midstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Western Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Western Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Western Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Western Midstream Partners, LP Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) - free report >>

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) - free report >>

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) - free report >>

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) - free report >>

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks medical oil-energy