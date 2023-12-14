We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus
Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.3% over the last 60 days.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK - Free Report) : This joint preservation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Anika Therapeutics Inc. Price and Consensus
Anika Therapeutics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anika Therapeutics Inc. Quote
CarGurus, Inc. (CARG - Free Report) : This online automotive marketplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
CarGurus, Inc. Price and Consensus
CarGurus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarGurus, Inc. Quote
Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES - Free Report) : This midstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Western Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus
Western Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Western Midstream Partners, LP Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.