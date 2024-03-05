See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>
International Seaways Inc. (INSW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>
International Seaways Inc. (INSW) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5:
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
General Motors Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.55 compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
General Motors Company PE Ratio (TTM)
General Motors Company pe-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This tanker shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus
International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote
International Seaways has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.42 compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
International Seaways Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
International Seaways Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | International Seaways Inc. Quote
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus
Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.82 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bank7 Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Bank7 Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.