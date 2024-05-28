Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This chain restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Brinker International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.84 compared with 42.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Brinker International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Brinker International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG - Free Report) : This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Price and Consensus

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Price and Consensus

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Quote

BrightSphere Investment Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.16 compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Quote

Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote

Sasol Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.83 compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sasol Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sasol Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sasol Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Sasol Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>

Sasol Ltd. (SSL) - free report >>

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) - free report >>

Published in

restaurants