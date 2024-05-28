See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This chain restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.84 compared with 42.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG - Free Report) : This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
BrightSphere Investment Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.16 compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Sasol Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.83 compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
