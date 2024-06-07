Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Sasol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.49, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This operator of dry cargo vessels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Navios has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.47, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) : This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.36, compared with 4.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

