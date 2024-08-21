2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies Breaking Quarterly Records: ARM, PLTR

Though the AI trade has increasingly brought about skeptics, several companies deeply involved, including Palantir (
and Arm Holdings (ARM), have helped prove the doubters wrong, posting robust quarterly releases that have broken records and reflected serious demand.
Let’s take a closer look at each.
Arm Reports Record Royalty Revenue
ARM architects, develops, and licenses high-performance, low-cost, and energy-efficient CPU products and related technology, on which many of the world's leading semiconductor companies and OEMs rely on to develop their products.
The company’s quarterly releases in its short history of being public have reflected consistent demand pressure, regularly breaking records set in prior releases. The earnings outlook for its current fiscal year remains bullish, with the $1.56 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up 15% over the last year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Its latest positive results were driven by record royalty revenue, with Armv9 (its most advanced technology) penetration growing rapidly. Impressively, revenue from chips based on Armv9 technology contributed around 25% of royalty revenue in the period, up from roughly 20% in the period before and 15% in the period prior to that.
Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The valuation picture is quite rich, reflective of investors’ high growth expectations. The company is forecasted to see 22% EPS growth on 23% higher sales in its current fiscal year (FY25), with FY26 expectations currently alluding to an additional 32% EPS growth on 23.4% higher sales.
Palantir Raises Outlook
Palantir builds software that empowers organizations toeffectively integrate their data, decisions, and operations.
Its latest quarterly release brought post-earnings positivity, exceeding both earnings and revenue expectations while posting record GAAP EPS. Revenue soared 27% year-over-year, whereas adjusted EPS climbed 200%.
Shares are up a staggering 90% YTD, with its current favorable earnings outlook supportive of further gains. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s platform continues to be highly attractive, reflected by 41% year-over-year customer growth. Impressively, PLTR closed over 27 deals worth $10 million throughout the period, further reflecting snowballing demand.
Though strength was broad, the company’s US commercial sales were notably bright, growing 55% year-over-year alongside an 83% customer increase. Analysts have adjusted their current year sales expectations accordingly following the robust release and guidance upgrade, with the now $2.8 billion expected suggesting a 21% jump.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Wrapping Up
While some have grown a bit skeptical of the AI trade, several companies, including Palantir (
and Arm Holdings (ARM), have helped cool fears, enjoying robust demand for their AI-related solutions.
While the full benefits of the technology have yet to be fully realized, both stocks remain prime selections for those seeking exposure to AI.
Image: Bigstock
