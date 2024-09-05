See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:
International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY - Free Report) : This passenger and cargo transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
International Consolidated Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.57, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Marubeni Corporation (MARUY - Free Report) : This trader of industrial and consumer goods carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Marubeni has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.13, compared with 22.38 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This general trading company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Mitsui has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.05, compared with 21.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
