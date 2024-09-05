Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY - Free Report) : This passenger and cargo transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Price and Consensus

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Price and Consensus

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA price-consensus-chart | International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Quote

International Consolidated Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.57, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA PE Ratio (TTM)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA PE Ratio (TTM)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA pe-ratio-ttm | International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Quote

Marubeni Corporation (MARUY - Free Report) : This trader of industrial and consumer goods carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Marubeni Corp. Price and Consensus

Marubeni Corp. Price and Consensus

Marubeni Corp. price-consensus-chart | Marubeni Corp. Quote

Marubeni has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.13, compared with 22.38 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Marubeni Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Marubeni Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Marubeni Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Marubeni Corp. Quote

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This general trading company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus

Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus

Mitsui & Co. price-consensus-chart | Mitsui & Co. Quote

Mitsui has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.05, compared with 21.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mitsui & Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Mitsui & Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Mitsui & Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Mitsui & Co. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) - free report >>

Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) - free report >>

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) - free report >>

Published in

airlines