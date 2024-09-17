We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
The Progressive (PGR - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent agency writer of private passenger auto coverage, and the market share leader for the motorcycle products since 1998, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 day.
SK Telecom Co. (SKM - Free Report) : This company which is the world's first commercial CDMA digital cellular service, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.