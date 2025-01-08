See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8:
DXC Technology Company (DXC - Free Report) : This information technology services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.
DXC Technology Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.35 compared with 19.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Yelp Inc. (YELP - Free Report) : This company that helps connect consumers with local businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Yelp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.35 compared with 24.90 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) : This electronic equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Sony Group Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.21 compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
