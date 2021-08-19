Back to top

Company News for Aug 18, 2021

  • Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS - Free Report) declined 4.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 loss of $0.28 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19 per share.
  • Premier, Inc.’s (PINC - Free Report) shares gained 2% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 revenues of $481.52 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $451.68 million.
  • Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) gained 0.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 $1.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.
  • First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG - Free Report) shares fell 4.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share.

