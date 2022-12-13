Back to top

Company News for Dec 12, 2022

  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) gained 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $10.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.27 per share.
  • Manchester United plc’s (MANU - Free Report) shares declined 6.9% after the football club reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of $0.07 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share.
  • Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) soared 12.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.57 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share.
  • Chewy, Inc.’s (CHWY - Free Report) shares jumped 4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.01 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share.

