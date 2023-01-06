We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Alibaba Shares Are Surging
Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) surged more than 8% Wednesday morning following foreign regulatory approval for a fundraising plan in relation to billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group. Alibaba, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), owns a stake in Ant, and the stock has risen to kick off the new year on a softening of China’s restrictive COVID policies.
China’s reopening should help to boost the economy and corporate profits. Regulators approved a plan to raise $1.5 billion for Ant’s consumer unit. This points to a potential softening between Chinese authorities and the country’s tech giants.
Alibaba is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. The e-commerce giant has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.38% over that timeframe. The stock appears well-positioned to extend its recent gains.