Splunk (SPLK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) reported $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.8%. EPS of $2.04 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11, the EPS surprise was +83.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Splunk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $3.67 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.66 billion.
  • Revenues-License: $670.01 million versus $489.79 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50.7% change.
  • Revenues-Maintenance and Services: $167.17 million compared to the $167.93 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Revenues - Cloud Services: $413.93 million versus $412.60 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.1% change.

Shares of Splunk have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


