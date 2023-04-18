We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Smart Sand (SND) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Smart Sand (SND - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.69, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.67%.
Smart Sand will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $61 million, up 46.6% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $262.7 million, which would represent changes of +1450% and +2.72%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Smart Sand should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 200% higher. Smart Sand is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Smart Sand has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.22 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.33.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.