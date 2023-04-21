We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) closed at $148.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 4.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.
Dick's Sporting Goods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Dick's Sporting Goods is projected to report earnings of $3.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.83 billion, up 4.72% from the year-ago period.
DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.50 per share and revenue of $12.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.13% and +2.95%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.67.
It is also worth noting that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.88 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.