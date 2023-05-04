Back to top

CommScope (COMM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, CommScope (COMM - Free Report) reported revenue of $2 billion, down 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion, representing a surprise of -6.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CommScope performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions): $822.80 million versus $891.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Home Networks: $337.10 million compared to the $377.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32% year over year.
  • Core net sales: $1.66 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.76 billion.
  • Net sales- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions): $284.50 million versus $245.94 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- ANS (Access Network Solutions): $298.70 million versus $322.70 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- OWN- Outdoor Wireless Networks: $258.40 million versus $303.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.8% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions): $58 million compared to the $27.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Home Networks: -$3.30 million compared to the $0.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- ANS (Access Network Solutions): $50.10 million versus $52.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Core adjusted EBITDA: $315.30 million versus $294.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions): $147.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $166.96 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- OWN (Outdoor Wireless Networks): $59.50 million compared to the $48.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of CommScope have returned -18.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

