Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Unity Bancorp (UNTY - Free Report) reported revenue of $26.6 million, down 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.96, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +10.34%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Unity Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 4.1% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 43.1% versus 49.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $2.57 million versus $2.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $24.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.15 million.
Shares of Unity Bancorp have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

