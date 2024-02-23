Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Ameren (AEE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ameren (AEE - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.62 billion, down 20.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -22.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was -1.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ameren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electric Sales - Ameren Total: 15,760 GWh versus 16,831.04 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas: $232 million compared to the $340.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total: $496 million versus $616.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total: $165 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.70 million.
  • Operating Revenues- Natural gas: $275 million compared to the $403.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.9% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Electric: $1.34 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.6% change.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total: $716 million versus $927.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri: $43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.41 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ameren here>>>

Shares of Ameren have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

