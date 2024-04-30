We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Extra Space Storage (EXR - Free Report) reported $799.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 58.9%. EPS of $1.96 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $786.47 million, representing a surprise of +1.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Extra Space Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Extra Space Storage here>>>
- Same-store square foot occupancy: 93.2% compared to the 93.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Property rental: $688.04 million versus $682.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +58.6% change.
- Tenant insurance: $81.35 million compared to the $76.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +70.5% year over year.
- Management and franchise fees: $30.15 million compared to the $29.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41% year over year.
- Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted: $1.01 versus $1.02 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Extra Space Storage have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.