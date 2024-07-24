Back to top

Alkermes (ALKS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Alkermes (ALKS - Free Report) reported revenue of $399.13 million, down 35.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $394.34 million, representing a surprise of +1.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alkermes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty revenues: $129.86 million versus $133.41 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66.4% change.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $269.27 million compared to the $261.23 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Proprietary Sales- LYBALVI: $71.40 million versus $67.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.9% change.
  • Revenues- Proprietary Sales- ARISTADA: $86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $86.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Revenues- Proprietary Sales- VIVITROL: $111.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $108.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- VUMERITY: $35.20 million versus $34.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty Revenues- Long-acting INVEGA products: $78.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -75.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alkermes here>>>

Shares of Alkermes have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

