Barnes Group (B) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Barnes Group (B - Free Report) reported revenue of $382.23 million, up 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $398.8 million, representing a surprise of -4.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Barnes Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $164.27 million versus $158.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace: $217.96 million versus $240.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.6% change.
  • Operating profit- Industrial- Non-GAAP: $15.25 million versus $14.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Aerospace- Non-GAAP: $32.33 million compared to the $32.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Barnes Group have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

