Gear Up for Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 400%. Revenues are expected to be $629.75 million, up 29.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Robinhood Markets metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Options' to come in at $152.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.2% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Equities' will likely reach $36.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +44.6% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Cryptocurrencies' to reach $81.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +164.5%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Other' should come in at $11.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Transaction-based revenues' at $282.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +46.1%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other revenues' reaching $67.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +61.7% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Margin interest' will reach $81.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Securities lending, net' will reach $20.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net interest revenues' will reach $274.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Interest on segregated cash and cash equivalents and deposits' stands at $58.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Robinhood Markets shares have witnessed a change of -11.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HOOD is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>