Gear Up for Sealed Air (SEE) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Sealed Air (SEE - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.31 billion, declining 5.3% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sealed Air metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Food' of $848.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Protective' will reach $457.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.5% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Food' to come in at $180.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $191 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Protective' reaching $85.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $95.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sealed Air here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Sealed Air have returned +0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. Currently, SEE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.