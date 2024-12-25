General Dynamics (GD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

General Dynamics (
GD Quick Quote GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $265.90, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
Shares of the defense contractor witnessed a loss of 5.74% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 4.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of General Dynamics in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.30, marking a 18.13% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.39 billion, indicating a 14.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.82 per share and a revenue of $47.77 billion, indicating changes of +14.98% and +13.01%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for General Dynamics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.16% decrease. Right now, General Dynamics possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Dynamics has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.19 right now. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.19.
Also, we should mention that GD has a PEG ratio of 1.64. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.64.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
General Dynamics (GD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
