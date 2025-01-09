We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Freshpet (FRPT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $146.34, demonstrating a -0.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.
The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food's stock has dropped by 0.57% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Freshpet in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.44, indicating a 41.94% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $263.46 million, indicating a 22.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Freshpet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Freshpet boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Freshpet is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 97.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.6.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.