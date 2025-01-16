We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $24.11, indicating a +0.04% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.89%.
The homebuilder's shares have seen a decrease of 5.04% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 4.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, up 15% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.43 billion, reflecting a 25.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
In the context of valuation, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.24, so one might conclude that Dream Finders Homes Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that DFH has a PEG ratio of 0.78 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
