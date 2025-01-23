Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hexcel (HXL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Hexcel (HXL - Free Report) reported revenue of $473.8 million, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $470.93 million, representing a surprise of +0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hexcel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Composite Materials: $233.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $239.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
  • Net Sales- Space & Defense- Composite Materials: $110.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $119.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
  • Net Sales- Industrial- Composite Materials: $31.30 million compared to the $35.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Engineered Products: $44.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
  • Net Sales- Space & Defense- Engineered Products: $53.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.4%.
  • Net sales- Engineered products: $98.70 million versus $87.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Total: $278.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $273.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Net Sales- Industrial- Total: $32.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.6%.
  • Net Sales- Space & Defense- Total: $163.30 million compared to the $160.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Net sales- Composite Materials: $395.50 million versus $394.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Industrial- Engineered Products: $0.90 million versus $0.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +200% change.
  • Operating income- Composite Materials: $20.70 million compared to the $61.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Hexcel have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

