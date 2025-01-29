Gilat Wins $4M Contracts for Advanced Portable Satellite Terminals

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( GILT Quick Quote GILT - Free Report) recently announced that its wholly owned U.S.-based subsidiary, Gilat DataPath, has secured $4 million in contracts from global defense clients. The orders include the CCT200, CCT120 and QCT90 portable satellite terminals, which will be delivered over the next year.
The advanced antenna technology in the CCT200, CCT120 and QCT90 ensures high-speed and reliable connectivity, even in difficult operational conditions. Increasing exposure and rising demand for Gilat DataPath’s solutions in the defense vertical bode well for the company’s top-line performance.
Gilat DataPath's C-Series and Q-Series Portable Satellite Antenna Terminals (PSATs) are well-known for their rugged build and reliable performance. Designed to function in harsh environments, these terminals meet the MIL-STD-810G military standards while maintaining a compact and modern design.
With these new contracts, Gilat DataPath continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner for defense organizations worldwide, providing advanced SATCOM solutions that ensure mission-critical communications are always accessible.
On Jan. 21, 2025, Gilat
announced that Gilat DataPath secured contracts exceeding $5 million. Awarded by the US Department of Defense (“DoD”) and multiple international defense forces, these agreements include the supply of DKET terminals and Field Service Representative (FSR) support. High Demand for Solutions Bodes Well for GILT
Based in Petah Tikva, Israel, GILT is a top provider of satellite-based broadband services, including designing and manufacturing advanced equipment and innovative technology. Gilat’s solutions support a range of applications, including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise services, In-Flight Connectivity (IFC), maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting high service standards. Strength in the defense sector also bodes well for Gilat as demand for defense SATCOM solutions grows due to NGSO expansion and geopolitical events.
Gilat’s relentless focus on providing dependable, high-quality solutions is cushioning its top-line performance. In the last reported quarter, Gilat’s revenues soared 17% year over year to $74.6 million, driven by acquisitions and strong demand for defense and IFC solutions. On Jan. 15, 2025, Gilat teamed up with
Hispasat, playing a crucial role in Southern Linc’s disaster recovery operations. Categorized as a once-in-a-century event, Hurricane Helene brought widespread destruction to Southern Linc’s Georgia service territory.
On Jan. 13, 2025, Gilat
secured orders worth more than $3 million from prominent service providers for its state-of-the-art Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) designed to support Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. On Jan. 6, 2025, the company received $9 million in orders from key satellite operators for its SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c communication platforms, with delivery planned for the next year. Top satellite operators rely on Gilat's SkyEdge technology for smooth connectivity across satellite constellations, supporting applications like maritime, cellular backhaul and enterprise solutions.
The company's strategic acquisitions bode well. On Jan 8, 2025, GILT settled the
Stellar Blu Solutions buyout, which is a premium provider of advanced SATCOM terminal solutions and is expected to enhance its IFC portfolio. Gilat expects Stellar Blu to generate $120-$150 million in revenues in 2025, driven by a strong backlog. The acquisition is expected to boost non-GAAP results, and once Stellar Blu hits full manufacturing capacity in late 2025, its EBITDA margin is projected to exceed 10%. Gilat’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 52.2% in the past six months compared with the
