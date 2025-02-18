We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Diamondback Eyes $5B Acquisition of Double Eagle in Permian Basin
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) , a prominent U.S. oil player, is reportedly in discussions to acquire Double Eagle, a West Texas crude producer. This potential acquisition, valued at over $5 billion, highlights Diamondback's commitment to strengthening its foothold in the prolific Permian Basin, the country’s largest oil field.
If no new possible buyer emerges or the talks don’t fall apart, the acquisition deal may be finalized in a few days.
An Overview of Double Eagle
Backed by private equity firm EnCap Investments, Double Eagle manages more than 95,000 net acres in the Midland portion of the Permian Basin. Last year, Double Eagle was exploring sale opportunities for its Permian-based producer in a deal that could be worth more than $6.5 billion, including debt.
Consolidation Trends in the Oil Industry
The oil sector has witnessed a surge in consolidation activities over the past few years. The prospective purchase of Double Eagle by Diamondback Energy further signals that consolidation within the energy sector is accelerating. Diamondback is aligned with the trend of mergers and acquisitions to strengthen its position in the oil industry, particularly in high-potential regions like the Permian Basin. The proposed $5 billion acquisition follows a similar acquisition in September 2024 when Diamondback Energy purchased Endeavour Energy Resources in a $26 billion cash and stock deal to create an oil and gas company valued at over $50 billion.
How Will the Deal Benefit FANG?
Diamondback Energy focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions in the lucrative Permian Basin spread over West Texas and New Mexico. Since its inception in 2007, Diamondback Energy has experienced remarkable growth, focusing primarily on the Permian Basin with more than 490,000 net acres. The potential purchase of Double Eagle would not only enhance Diamondback's asset portfolio but also position it as one of the leading producers in the Permian Basin.
