Compared to Estimates, Match Group (MTCH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Match Group (MTCH - Free Report) reported $829.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $811.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Payers - Total: 15630 thousand versus 15842.99 thousand estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Payers - Europe Payers: 4417 thousand versus 4385.77 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Payers - APAC and Other: 3496 thousand compared to the 3511.5 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • RPP - Total: $17.41 versus $16.74 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Payers - Americas: 7717 thousand versus 7951.86 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • RPP - Americas: $18.57 versus $17.61 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • RPP - Europe: $17.18 versus $16.30 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • RPP - APAC and Other: $15.11 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $15.22.
  • Revenue- Total Direct Revenue: $816.14 million versus $796.39 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
  • Revenue- Indirect Revenue: $13.42 million versus $14.94 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.
  • Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder: $474.75 million compared to the $461.44 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Match Group here>>>

Shares of Match Group have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

