Simon Property (SPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Simon Property (SPG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $123.41, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.
Heading into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had gained 9.74% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Simon Property will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.91, down 1.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.33 billion, up 3.64% from the year-ago period.
SPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.91 per share and revenue of $5.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.34% and +2.62%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Simon Property is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Simon Property has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.2 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.13.
We can also see that SPG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SPG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.9 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.