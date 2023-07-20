We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.92, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 10.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fiverr International as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 241.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $89.16 million, up 4.88% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $361.71 million, which would represent changes of +132.39% and +7.21%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Fiverr International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.29.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.