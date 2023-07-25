We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Canadian Solar (CSIQ - Free Report) closed at $37.71, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.86%.
Heading into today, shares of the solar wafers manufacturer had gained 1.73% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Canadian Solar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.5 billion, up 8.12% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.76 per share and revenue of $9.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.44% and +24.43%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Canadian Solar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Canadian Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Canadian Solar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.64, so we one might conclude that Canadian Solar is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.