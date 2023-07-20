We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Petrobras (PBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) closed at $13.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 5.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.
Petrobras will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Petrobras is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.27 billion, down 27.19% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $102.76 billion, which would represent changes of -38.37% and -17.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Petrobras is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Petrobras is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.24, which means Petrobras is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.