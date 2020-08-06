Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR - Free Report) : This company that provides investment management and advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.4%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.9%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

