Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Toyota & Union Pacific

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet ( GOOGL ), Toyota Motor ( TM ), and Union Pacific ( UNP ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Alphabet have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+61.9% vs. +34.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that expanding data centers will keep boosting its presence in the cloud space. Major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results.

Strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space is likely to aid business growth in the long term. The company’s deepening focus on wearables category is a tailwind. Its growing efforts to gain foothold in the healthcare industry are encouraging. However, Alphabet’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses remain major concerns.

Toyota shares have gained +21.3% over the last six months against the Zacks Foreign Automotive industry’s gain of +2.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Toyota’s focus on developing electric and driverless cars is likely to boost revenues.

The firm projects fiscal 2022 operating income to be ¥2.5 trillion, up 13.8% year over year, which is encouraging. Strategic collaborations are likely to aid Toyota's ambitious e-mobility goals. However, high research expenses and labor costs are adding to its already high expenses. The global chip deficit is likely to impact Toyota’s production and sales target.

Shares of Union Pacific have gained +5.3% in the year to date period against the Zacks Rail industry’s gain of +3.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from improved freight conditions in the United States as economic activities pick up pace following the relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions.

The company’s efforts to promote safety and enhance productivity are encouraging. Strong free cash flow generating abilities are supporting its shareholder-friendly activities. However, tepid automotive demand is likely to hurt second-quarter results. High debt/EBITDA ratio is another concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Shopify ( SHOP ), Anheuser-Busch InBev ( BUD ) and Target ( TGT ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research